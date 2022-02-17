Analyzing DigiPath (DIGP) and Its Peers

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DigiPath to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s peers have a beta of 1.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DigiPath and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 692 986 23 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 54.60%. Given DigiPath’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigiPath and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -3.00 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.81

DigiPath’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.98% -15.90% -5.11%

Summary

DigiPath peers beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

DigiPath Company Profile

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

