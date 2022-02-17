Analyzing Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) & Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication -19.76% -9.72% -6.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.24 -$27.38 million ($2.07) -1.88

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.