Analyzing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Northwest pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 21.24% 7.63% 0.85% Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.78 $12.25 million $1.29 13.29 Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.36 $26.42 million $5.64 8.34

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

