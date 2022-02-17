Analyzing GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) & Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.94% -45.05% GlaxoSmithKline 13.01% 26.27% 7.13%

6.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline 1 7 2 0 2.10

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 609.08 -$8.79 million ($1.21) -0.74 GlaxoSmithKline $43.79 billion 2.67 $7.38 billion $2.36 18.39

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

