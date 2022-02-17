Analyzing Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) and Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ)

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Achaogen and Inventiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Inventiva 1 0 1 0 2.00

Inventiva has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.02%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Achaogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achaogen and Inventiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $8.73 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Inventiva $430,000.00 1,198.60 -$38.40 million N/A N/A

Inventiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Volatility and Risk

Achaogen has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventiva has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen N/A N/A N/A Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inventiva beats Achaogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 29, 2020.

About Inventiva

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MPS VI subtype disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

