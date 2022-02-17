Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioForce Nanosciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioForce Nanosciences
|$20,000.00
|992.68
|-$158.41 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|$16.08 million
|20.09
|-$37.08 million
|N/A
|N/A
Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.
Profitability
This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioForce Nanosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-1,593.58%
|Rapid Micro Biosystems
|-302.03%
|N/A
|-39.82%
Summary
Rapid Micro Biosystems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BioForce Nanosciences
BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.
