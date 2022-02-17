Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.49%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 992.68 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 20.09 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.58% Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

