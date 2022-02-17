Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $340.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $272.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

