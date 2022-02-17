Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,973 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

