Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 650,030 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,594,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,352,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.