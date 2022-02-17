Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $168.34 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

