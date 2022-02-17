Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 2,571 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 230,321 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72.
