Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 186,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

