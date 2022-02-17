Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,904. Andersons has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Andersons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

