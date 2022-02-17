Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AITUY stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. Anritsu has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Get Anritsu alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.