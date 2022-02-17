Anthony D’adamio Sells 1,294 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $15,515.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BVS opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.02 million and a PE ratio of -246.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bioventus by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bioventus by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

