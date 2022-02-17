Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

