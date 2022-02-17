Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.