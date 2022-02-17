Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) is V3 Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 8.7% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of Apartment Income REIT worth $65,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 531,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,732. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

