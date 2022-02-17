APENFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $547.44 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. APENFT has a market cap of $547.44 million and $114.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107809 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

