Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

AMEH stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.