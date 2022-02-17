Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AMEH stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $133.23.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
