Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $55.39. 54,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,485. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $222.25.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.