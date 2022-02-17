Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -1.84.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.