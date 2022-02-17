Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of APDN stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.