Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.45). Applied Genetic Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 258,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,615. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $95.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

