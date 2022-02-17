Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

