Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $137.11. 220,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

