Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

AMAT opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

