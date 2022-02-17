AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.13. 9,494,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09.
In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $8,842,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on APP. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
