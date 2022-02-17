AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.05. Approximately 17,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,414,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock worth $702,905,050. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

