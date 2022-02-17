Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,210 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -109.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

