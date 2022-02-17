Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 433,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,059. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,315,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $61,978,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

