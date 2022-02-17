Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.
Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 433,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,059. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,315,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $61,978,000.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
