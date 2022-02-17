Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.25 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 1018150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.91.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

