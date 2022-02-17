Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.25 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 1018150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.
The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.91.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
