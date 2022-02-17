Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.93 million, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.71. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

