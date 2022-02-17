Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

