Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $115.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

