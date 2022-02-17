ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 2,995,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

