Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share.
NYSE:ABG opened at $184.73 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50.
ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.