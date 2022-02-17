Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:ABG opened at $184.73 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

