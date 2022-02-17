ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,021.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.35.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
