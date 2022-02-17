ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,021.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

