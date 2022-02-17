Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 430,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $857.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

