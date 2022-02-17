Assura’s (AGR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.07) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

AGR stock opened at GBX 61.90 ($0.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.88. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 61.50 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

