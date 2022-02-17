AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($135.32) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,891 ($120.31) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,528.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,591.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The stock has a market cap of £137.76 billion and a PE ratio of 111.63. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.97) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.