Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $3,675,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

