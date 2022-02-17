Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,419. Atlas has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 115,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.