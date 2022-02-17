Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $14.64. Atlas shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 40,993 shares traded.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

