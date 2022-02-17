AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

