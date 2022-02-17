Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AUR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

