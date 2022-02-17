Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

ALV stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

