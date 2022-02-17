Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.31. 52,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 54,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.39.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR.UN. upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.68.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
