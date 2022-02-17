AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,617. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

