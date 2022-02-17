Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AVACU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

