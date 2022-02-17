Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $51,187,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

